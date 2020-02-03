Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy York



Billy Dean York, 68, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away January 29, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. He was born September 24, 1951 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Herman and Mary Lou (Bell) York.



Billy was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. Billy enjoyed playing BINGO and watching Cardinals baseball and Colts football. He was a people person and enjoyed socializing. Billy loved and was proud of his nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald York.



He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (York) Lowrey and her husband, Steve Lowrey, of Kingwood, TX; brother, Robert York and his wife, Jana (Woods) York, of Mt. Vernon, IN; nieces: Stephanie Magers (Bryan) and Melody Gentry (Cale); nephew: Sherman York (Courtney); great nieces: Kinsey Magers and Isla Gentry; great nephews: Wade and Oliver York; aunts; uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Lee, the staff at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab, Cloverleaf and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and concern.



Condolences may be made online at

