Brenda J. Cash, 77, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away November 11, 2019 at Solarbron Terrace Retirement Center, Evansville, IN. She was born December 5, 1941 in Burnt Prairie, IL to the late William Shelley and Madeline (Cowling) Hallam.
Brenda graduated from Grayville, IL High School class of 1959, Lockyear Business College and attended Murray State College. She was a Master Gardener and a twenty-five year member of the Mt. Vernon, IN Garden Club. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mt. Vernon, IN.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mike; son, Chris (Sherri) Cash of Mt. Vernon, IN; daughter, Kelley (Randy) Borman of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Ryan (Shana) Cash, Courtnie (Ben) Dickerson, Rachel Cash (fiancé, Ryan Bertram) and Wesley Borman; great-grandchildren, Bristol Dickerson, Anslee Dickerson, Hadley Cash and Trevan Dickerson; sisters, Barbara Austin of Mt. Vernon, IL and Marilyn Collins of Fisher, IL; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 601 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Friday at the church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. David Lippman and Dr. Thomas Waits for their kindness and the people at Solarbron Terrace for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Posey County, 2516 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN 47710.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019