Brittney Renae DaShae Kirk, 30, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born April 30, 1990 in Evansville, IN to Bruce Kirk and Angela Payne.
Brittney had attended nursing classes at Ross Academy. She had worked as an aide at a group home for special needs individuals. Brittney enjoyed listening to music and hanging out with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nelda Hayden; and grandfather, Frank Kirk, Sr.
She is survived by her parents; brothers, Bruce Kirk, Tre Kirk and Kyran Goff; sister, Sharell Eaton; grandmother, Marilyn Dye; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services are being held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me account "Funeral Expenses for Brittney Kirk" or to Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 785, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 19, 2020