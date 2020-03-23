CALEB H. OVERTON
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Caleb Heath Overton, 35, of Henderson, Kentucky, born March 30, 1984, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, Kentucky.
He graduated from North Posey High School in 2002. He loved spending time with family and his dog 'Loki', gardening and attending his kids sporting events.
Surviving are his wife: Tosha Marie (Pirtle) Overton; children: Ariana & Brylee Overton and Jacey & Colton Wallace; father: Ronnie Kurt Overton of Cynthiana, Indiana; mother: Barbara Kay (Logue) Hatcher and husband Bill of Cynthiana, Indiana; father-in-law: Larry Pirtle of Corydon, Kentucky and a brother: Lucas Overton of Cynthiana, Indiana.
Due to the national crisis, services will be private at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the Bethsaida Cemetery near New Harmony, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020