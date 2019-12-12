Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos E. "Gene" Garrett passed away peacefully to meet the Lord on December 10, 2019. He was born January 23, 1935 in Livingston, TN, the son of Carlos O. and Bertha (Pryor) Garrett. He married Evelyn "Virginia" Kepley in 1953 who preceded him in death in 2010.

Gene's great passion in life was fishing and he loved sharing his joy with children, family and friends. He also loved to play golf, work on cars and do woodworking. He devoted much time to serving the Lord and his church, Mt. Vernon Baptist, and supported various organizations. All who knew him enjoyed his playful and fun-loving spirit. He enjoyed his years as Journeyman with Inland Fisher Guide (General Motors) in Anderson, IN for 40 years.



Gene is survived by his daughter, Monica (Rusty) Emerson, a son, Larry Garrett; grandchildren, Jennifer (Amos) Busbey, Cory Mullins, Amanda Garrett and Melissa (Kent) Walden; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Vera) Garrett; sisters Laura Hunter and Sandra (Gilbert) Cooper and a host of nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Reuben Garrett and sister, Sue Gregory.



A visitation will be held at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will take place at noon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, Tennessee with Pastor Matt Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church parking lot fund. Online condolence may be left at

