Charles Marvin Brown, Sr., 84, of Evansville and formerly of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away March 2, 2019 at The Pointe at Solarbron. He was born February 26, 1935 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Lloyd and Jewell (Chandler) Brown.

Charles was a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He has been a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 181, since 1959. Charles worked in construction and as a crane operator from 1953 until his retirement in 2008. He erected the steel in many buildings around the Tri-State including Deaconess and Welborn Hospitals, Mead Johnson, USI, UE and GE.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Judy Brown; sister, Faye Cole and brother-in-law, Ansel Cole.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Lynn (Steve) Weinzapfel and Kimberly Kay (Mike) Hines; sons, Charles M. (Margery) Brown, Jr, and Michael Wayne (Lynn Scaccia) Brown; step-daughters, Jayne (Terry) Graves, Julie (Paul) Casaletto, Denise Byrd and Lisa Wu; step-son, Wayne (Makaila) Blackburn; brother, Ray (Betty) Brown; grandchildren, Amanda Thompson, Jason Thompson, Amy (Paul) Kilgore, Brent (Erin) Weinzapfel, Krystina (Kyle) McPherson, Eva Wright, Matthew Wright, Jody (Robby) Mattingly, Kristina (Steve) Hite, Daniel Hines and Katelyn Hines; step-grandchildren, Whitney (David) Russ, Mallory (Jake) Fowler, Megan (Hunter) McKeown, Molly Graves, Nicholas (Jackie) Casaletto, Maria (Shane) Smith, Brittney Byrd, Brenna Wu and Brandon Wu; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1717 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Matt Watson and Rev. Curt Mort officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:30 am service time on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon
512 Main St.
Mt. Vernon , IN 47620
812-838-4331

