Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331

Charles Fredrick Huey, 87, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away December 16, 2019 at West River Health Campus. He was born August 5, 1932 in Cairo, IL to the late Orbie and Marie (Jones) Huey.



Charlie was a 1952 graduate of Cairo High School. He was an operator at Texaco for 32 years and worked at Dausmann Motors for 21 years. Charlie was a long-time member of Trinity UCC, Elks Lodge #277 and the Eagles #1717. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his grandson, Steven Huey; sisters, Joann Reed and Betty Huey.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis (Deckard) Huey; son, Scott (Genise) Huey; daughter, Pam Huey; grandchildren, Kevin (Koren) Huey, Jodi (Robert) Morphew and Aaron (Corinne) Johnson; and great-grandchild, Damon Funk.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 505 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Jamie Kent officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm service time on Thursday at the church.



The family would like to thank the staff at West River for their exceptional care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ.



