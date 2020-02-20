Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES R. PEARISON

POSEYVILLE, INDIANA



Charles "Chuck" Robert Pearison, 77, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Robert and Thelma Marie (Yates) Pearison on September 17, 1942, in Sullivan, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at North River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana.

He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1960 then worked for Sears and H&H Music Service in Evansville, Indiana. He was Founder, President and CEO of Pearison, Inc. in Cynthiana, Indiana. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Poseyville, Indiana, a Kentucky Colonel and Past President of the Poseyville Chamber of Commerce.

Surviving are his mother: Thelma Marie (Yates) Pearison; sons: John "Jay" Charles (Christy) Pearison and James "Jamie" Nathan (Pandora) Pearison all of Cynthiana, Indiana; grandchildren: Austin & Isaac Pearison, Carter, Sophia & Henry Martin and several nieces & nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father; wife: Margery Susan (Lawrence) Pearison and a sister: Rita Jean Wassmer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Poseyville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 and 9 a.m. until service time, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 46 S. Cale Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

