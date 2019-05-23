Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary



Chelsea was a 2007 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from USI in Health Administration and her Certified Medical Assistant certification from Ivy Tech. Chelsea worked as a CMA at Deaconess Clinic for Dr. William Sutton and Nurse Practitioner Kim Jackson. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert J. Blackburn.

She is survived by her husband of 4 years, Brad Mercer; her parents; sister, Casey Blackburn; grandparents, Barbara Joanne Blackburn, and Clint and Lou Cameron; aunts and uncles, Kirk and Sapna Blackburn, Lillian and Tim McDaniel, Vicki and Dale Osterman; and cousins.

A private memorial mass will be held, with burial at St. Matthew Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.

Condolences may be made online at Chelsea Jo (Blackburn) Mercer, 30, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away May 21, 2019 at IU Health University Hospital. She was born February 5, 1989 in Evansville, IN to Brian and Deann (Cameron) Blackburn.Chelsea was a 2007 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from USI in Health Administration and her Certified Medical Assistant certification from Ivy Tech. Chelsea worked as a CMA at Deaconess Clinic for Dr. William Sutton and Nurse Practitioner Kim Jackson. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert J. Blackburn.She is survived by her husband of 4 years, Brad Mercer; her parents; sister, Casey Blackburn; grandparents, Barbara Joanne Blackburn, and Clint and Lou Cameron; aunts and uncles, Kirk and Sapna Blackburn, Lillian and Tim McDaniel, Vicki and Dale Osterman; and cousins.A private memorial mass will be held, with burial at St. Matthew Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close