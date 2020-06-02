Christopher (Big Papa) Washington, 48, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital. Chris was born in Mt. Vernon on February 7, 1972 the son of Jerry and Barbara (Cox) Washington.
Chris was a 1991 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and worked for New Horizon in Mt. Vernon. Chris enjoyed many things in life including basketball, football, listening to music, dancing, singing and cooking. But his biggest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was life of most events and always brought a smile to anybody that was around him face. He was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Whitney (Sendaneo J) Wallace; grandchildren, Ra'Zeonna Rankin, David Simpson Jr, and Sendaneo R Wallace; sisters, Tammy Cox and Stephanie Washington; brother, Jeff Washington; nieces and nephews, Nicholas Forsee, Edwin Smiley, September Smiley; great nieces and nephews, Jamarion Leach, Maessiah Green, Ja'Rylynn Leathers; a host of aunts, uncles cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Annie & Carl Hawkins, Josephine & Leroy Washington, Hezekiah Cox Sr, and Flora Mae Compton; sister, April Washington
A memorial service will take place at Bellefontaine Cemetery on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jul. 1, 2020.