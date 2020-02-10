Guest Book View Sign Service Information Koehler Funeral Home Inc 304 E Main St Boonville , IN 47601 (812)-897-1460 Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton Arnold Robertson



Clarksville, IN - Clint was born on August 4, 1948 in Welborn Hospital, Evansville, IN, to Wilbur Ewing and Margaret Theresa (Hart) Robertson. He graduated in 1966 from Boonville High School, Boonville, IN.



Clint married Carolyn Anne Knight on July 11, 1969 at Main Street Methodist Church in Boonville. They had two sons: Thomas Christian "Tom" on May 16, 1973, and Clinton Matthew "Matt" on May 1, 1980. Clint and Anne lived in Mt. Vernon, IN for many years.



He attended University of Evansville and Purdue University before beginning his career in drafting at Babcock-Wilcox in Mt. Vernon. Progressing to a manufacturing engineer for that company, he helped build nuclear reactors for the Navy and solid rocket boosters for NASA. Later, he worked as an engineer for Rolls Royce helping build the F22 Fighter Jet in the 1990s. He also traveled to various nuclear power plants to help upgrade their nuclear reactors until he retired in 2013.



While in Boonville, he was a member of the Strangers Rest Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was active in Boy Scouts in Boonville and continued this as a Scout Master in Mt. Vernon, taking his troop to camp and wilderness trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He led scouts on hikes on the Appalachian Trail, and he also trained other Scout Masters in leadership skills.



He enjoyed fishing, music, reading, movies, trap and target shooting, camping, collecting coins, and rock climbing and rappelling. A quote he often used was "Another day in Paradise."



Clint passed on February 9, 2020 as a result of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and stage 4 Melanoma at Westminster Health Care Center in Clarksville, IN. The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides at Westminster, and the nurses and care coordinators of Kindred Hospice, for their care of Clint in his final days, as well as his oncologist, Dr Anthony Stephens of Evansville, and Dr Matthew Lee of Mt. Vernon who always made himself available to the family.



Clint is survived by his wife Anne; his sons, Tom and Matt Robertson of Otisco and Charlestown, IN; his sister Kay Anne (Ron) Peake of Holland, IN; his brothers-in-law Sam (Vicki) Knight, and Jack (Tanya) Knight, both of Charlestown; nieces and nephews; cousins, and friends.



Clint requested cremation, which was arranged by Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, IN. A memorial will be held at Mt. Vernon Community Church, Black's Chapel United Methodist in Mt Vernon at a later date.



