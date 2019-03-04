Obituary



(Hardin) Ellis on March 23, 1937, in Winslow, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home in Poseyville, Indiana.

She graduated from Otwell High School in 1955 and was a member of the Stewartsville United Methodist Church, Hadi Motor Belles, Dancers & Pageantry Isis Temple #41 and was Past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile.

She was co-owner of Gibson of Evansville, Fashion Exteriors and the Yukon Inn.

Surviving are her daughter: Christy (Greg) Foster of Poseyville, Indiana; step brothers: Norman (Carolyn) Ellis of Anaheim, California, Emanuel Lee (Sheri Lynn) Ellis of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Ralph (Marticia) Ellis of Petersburg, Indiana; step sister: Reba Jane (Glenn) Stuffel of Petersburg, Indiana and a grandson: Kyle G. Foster of Poseyville, Indiana.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband: Earl Dale Mason.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. CST, Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with Graveside services 10 a.m.

CST, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Walnut Hills Cemetery in Petersburg, Indiana.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. CST, Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home with a Daughters of the Nile memorial service at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Daughters of the Nile Foundation, 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas 78731-2817 or Stewartsville United Methodist Church, 10600 Pumpkin Run Road, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

Sharp & Fletchall

Poseyville , IN 47633

(812) 874-2418 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019

