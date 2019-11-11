Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Western Hills Country Club Send Flowers Obituary



Curt Knight



Curt Eugene Knight, 68, died November 9, 2019, at his home in Mount Vernon, Indiana. The cause was cancer.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Boni Knight; daughter Lori Knight Ford and Anthony Ford, father of grandchildren Kate Ford and Brett Ford, of Savannah, Georgia; son Nicholas Knight and his wife Joianne Bittle, of New York; son Timothy Knight and his wife Sarah Hoppe Knight, and grandchildren Henry Knight and William Knight, of Chicago; brother Daniel Knight and his wife Missie Carrigan; brother Brent Knight and his wife Nancy Knight, all of Mount Vernon; sister Michele Knight Blaize and her husband Jeff Blaize, of Los Angeles; mother Margaret Knight Moll, of Mount Vernon. He was preceded in death by his father Edsel Knight.



Curt's nieces and nephews are Chris Knight and Wes Knight, of Tampa, Florida; Shanti Knight, of Bloomington, Indiana; Ashley Dorsam and her husband Trey, and their daughter Ellie; Collin Knight, all of Mount Vernon; and Sinjin Blaize, of Los Angeles. His surviving in-laws are Eleanor Debacher, Donald Debacher Jr., Martha Debacher, and Christa Debacher, of Savannah, Georgia; He had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by Carol and Mike Smith, long-time neighbors who are in every way family.



Curt was born in 1951 and raised on the family farm in Bufkin, just outside of Mount Vernon. After graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1969, he was hired by General Electric Plastics, working the midnight shift on the factory floor. When he retired from GE 35 years later, he was leading a global software development team. During this time, he and Boni ran their own small business, Curt Knight Photography, which operated for 25 years. His retirement from GE was short-lived - that same summer he was hired by LabWare as a software analyst. He remained in their employ at the time of his death.



Curt's professional life working with technology was a natural extension of his curiosity and objectivity. Early in his time at GE, he taught himself how to program the computers that were managing production processes; that knowledge started his path of promotion through the company. When he was hired by LabWare, he returned to school and earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern Indiana in 2006. He embraced the intellectual thrill of problem-solving, a trait connecting his activities as a technician, photographer, small business owner, and homeowner.



Curt ran two marathons, finishing the Boston Marathon in 1991 in under three hours and placing in the top thousand runners. He transitioned from running to cycling and was a devoted member of his "WHOGAS" cycling group. He saw Stan Musial play in St. Louis in 1962 and remained a Cardinals fan throughout his life. His allegiance to the Redbirds was perhaps only surpassed by his love of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team. He coached youth baseball and basketball. He raced motorcycles. He owned a boat.



Curt loved a good data set, and his personal passions were invariably enhanced by a well-oiled spreadsheet or a recording device of some kind. He tracked his biometrics from his ambitious bike rides, keeping close tabs on his heart rate, or caloric output, or his splits - occasionally to the consternation of the other riders, as he preferred that they do the same, for the sake of accurate comparisons.



Curt seemed to practice self-discipline, patience, and responsibility as a kind of artform. He was nevertheless ready to play when work was done, and he did so with an infectious gusto. If "Pink Houses" was on the radio, you just might catch him playing some air guitar like no one was watching.



The single indispensable fact of his life was his marriage to Boni. They met in high school, shortly after a farm accident had badly broken his arm. Yet she was undeterred. Their daughter Lori was born in 1971, and their journey together began in the most modest of circumstances. Nick followed in 1975 and Tim in 1979. Together they demonstrated that a bond of love will take you however far you want to go, and that every other desire will place a distant second in the hierarchy of what makes life meaningful.



Family was the central pillar of Curt's values, and to celebrate that, he and Boni started a tradition that has continued for nearly two decades. Every summer, family both far and near gather for "Pork Butts and Sippy Cups", a long-weekend's worth of swimming, barbecuing, beverages, fireworks, dancing, and one-never-knows. Curt won't be giving the main toast next summer, but the cheers that are raised to him will form a mighty chorus.



He and Boni traveled widely, from Australia to South Africa to Europe and across the US. Once, in Panama, his luggage was lost so he attended a formal dinner in a hotel bathrobe. Classic. Despite all the mileage accrued, he died in the house where his children were raised, 42 years after moving into it, less than five miles from where he was born. He was surrounded by family and friends, indisputable evidence of a life well-lived.



A celebration of Curt's life will be held at Western Hills Country Club on Tuesday, November 12th, from 2 - 6 pm. A special dedication will take place at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gateway Women's Hospital Neonatal ICU or the Posey County . Finally, the family thanks John Hendricks, one of Curt's dear friends who provided so much assistance over the past year, as well as Karla and Madison from Heritage Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.



