Danin Breeze
Danin Lynn Breeze, 46, of Evansville passed away April 8, 2019. He was born February 11, 1973 in Evansville, IN to David L. Breeze and Dodie (Kincheloe) Babillis.
Danin was a 1991 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and also a graduate of ITT Tech. He has worked on oil rigs in the Gulf and as a Heating and Air Technician.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Breeze; uncles, Russell and Bob Kincheloe; and aunt Gerri Becker.
He is survived by his daughter, Grace Lynn-Marie Breeze and her mother, Jen LeRoy; mother, Dodie Babillis; brother, Davin Breeze; aunts, Lucy Saunders and Martha Phillips; niece, Courtney Breeze; and several cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Jamie Kent officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019