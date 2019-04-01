Danny Givens
Danny Jo Givens, 69, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away March 29, 2019 at his home. He was born April 18, 1949 in Evansville, IN to the late Stacy P. and Carol (Watson) Givens.
Danny was a 1967 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He graduated cum laude from the University of Southern Indiana in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Danny was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a self-employed pediatric occupational therapist. Danny enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, history and aviation.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Monika (Papic) Givens; son, Jeffrey D. (Courtney) Givens; daughter, Lisa Powers; grandchildren, Marshall and Micah Powers, Isaac, Isaiah, Nolan and Lily Givens; sisters, Judith (Warren) Housley, Carolyn Thompson and Nancy Butler; nephew, Blain (Sara) Newman; nieces, Gina (Jeff) Newman, Stacey (Scott) Simpson and Julia (Daniel) Waterman.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Experiencing Autism Together.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon
512 Main St.
Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
812-838-4331
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019