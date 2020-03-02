Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 615 Brewery St New Harmony , IN 47631 (812)-682-4261 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc 615 Brewery St New Harmony , IN 47631 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc 615 Brewery St New Harmony , IN 47631 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DARREL W. DELONG

NEW HARMONY, INDIANA



Darrel Wayne DeLong, 74, of New Harmony, Indiana, born the oldest of 4 children of Josiah and Evelyn (Carter) DeLong on June 8, 1945, in Ft. Branch, Indiana, passed away after a long battle with cancer, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Premier Healthcare in New Harmony, Indiana.

He graduated from Ft. Branch High School in 1963 and retired from General Electric in 2000 after 34 years of service. He had a great love for his family and a passion for gardening & fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years: Donna Gail (Ours) DeLong; daughter: Dana Deckard (Junior) of New Harmony, Indiana; son: Darren DeLong (Tracy) of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; siblings: Joann Dill (Kenny) and Dennis DeLong (Barb) both of Ft. Branch, Indiana and Lori DeLong of Owensville, Indiana; 7 grandchildren: Ashley Gray (Marty), Emily Scott (Levi), Abbey Deckard, Nick DeLong, Zack DeLong, Josh Mandel (Ashley) and Brittnee McGenniss (Wes) and 10 great grandchildren: Zoey, Adam, Hannah, Sydney, Alyssa, Warren, Maddie, Nolan, Hadlee and Graclyn.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother: Mark DeLong.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in Old Beech Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Chemo Buddies, 3700 Bellemeade Avenue, Suite 188, Evansville, Indiana 47714 or Gilda's Club Evansville, 5740 Vogel Road, Evansville, Indiana 47715.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

