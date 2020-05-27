Darrell Scott Norrington, 78, of Brandon, FL, passed away May 5, 2020. He was born May 3, 1942 in Princeton, IN to Eugene and Mary Ellen (Hagar) Norrington.
Darrell was a plant manager at GAF. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Helen; and sister, Brenda Thompson.
He is survived by his sons, Darrell Scott, Jr. (Laura) Norrington, Troy (Lisa) Norrington and Jason Norrington; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating and burial to follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 28, 2020