Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

David Gerard Koch, 57, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away July 13, 2019. He was born October 11, 1961 in Evansville, IN to the late Joseph and Frances (Dick) Koch.



David graduated from North Posey High School, Class of 1979. He was the Ice Tech at the Ford Center where he was the proud Zamboni driver and previously owned Koch Plumbing, Heating and Air. David loved playing with his grandson and playing ball with his granddogs, Abby, Marie and Nyx. He enjoyed outdoor activities with his wife and watching movies and sports. He especially liked coaching his kids' sports teams.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Denny Gottfried; sister-in-law, Vicki Schroeder; and his beloved family dog, Maddie Mae.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terri (Stierley) Koch; sons, Chris (Jennifer) Koch and Joshua (Jenn) Koch; daughter, Jenny Lynn Koch (fiancé, Chris Berry); grandson, Xander Koch; brothers, Mike (Patti) Koch, Tom Koch and Rob (Nancy) Koch; sisters, Juanita (Mel) Singer, Judi Gottfried, Roberta (Robert) Ochsner and Janet (Tim) Scheu; mother and father-in-law, Art and Betty Ann Stierley; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, 1425 Oliver Rd. N., Wadesville, IN, with Rev. Rick Sellers officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN and from 9:00 am until 10:00 am service time on Wednesday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Mt. Zion Restoration Fund, 1425 Oliver Rd. N., Wadesville, IN 47638.



Condolences may be made online at David Gerard Koch, 57, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away July 13, 2019. He was born October 11, 1961 in Evansville, IN to the late Joseph and Frances (Dick) Koch.David graduated from North Posey High School, Class of 1979. He was the Ice Tech at the Ford Center where he was the proud Zamboni driver and previously owned Koch Plumbing, Heating and Air. David loved playing with his grandson and playing ball with his granddogs, Abby, Marie and Nyx. He enjoyed outdoor activities with his wife and watching movies and sports. He especially liked coaching his kids' sports teams.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Denny Gottfried; sister-in-law, Vicki Schroeder; and his beloved family dog, Maddie Mae.He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terri (Stierley) Koch; sons, Chris (Jennifer) Koch and Joshua (Jenn) Koch; daughter, Jenny Lynn Koch (fiancé, Chris Berry); grandson, Xander Koch; brothers, Mike (Patti) Koch, Tom Koch and Rob (Nancy) Koch; sisters, Juanita (Mel) Singer, Judi Gottfried, Roberta (Robert) Ochsner and Janet (Tim) Scheu; mother and father-in-law, Art and Betty Ann Stierley; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, 1425 Oliver Rd. N., Wadesville, IN, with Rev. Rick Sellers officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery.Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN and from 9:00 am until 10:00 am service time on Wednesday at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Mt. Zion Restoration Fund, 1425 Oliver Rd. N., Wadesville, IN 47638.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on July 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.