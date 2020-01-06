Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lawrence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of David Duane Lawrence announces his passing on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 65. David was born on March 25, 1954 in Mt. Vernon, IN to Charles and Vera Lawrence.



David was a dedicated father, devoted son, loving brother and a brilliant lawyer. David grew up in Mt. Vernon, IN, where he graduated from Mount Vernon Senior High School in 1972. He attended Indiana University's School of Business in Bloomington, graduating with a B.S. in Finance in 1976. David obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona School of Law in 1980.



For the first five years of David's practice he was a criminal prosecutor for the Pima County Attorney's Office in Tucson, Arizona, where he had the opportunity to try numerous difficult and high-profile criminal cases. David earned a reputation for being a hard worker and a reliable person, but his quick wit and easy-going sense of humor was his greatest quality.



In 1986 David moved to Los Angeles and joined Cotkin, Collins & Franscell. One remarkable case David took on is denoted as the longest and most expensive criminal case in the history of the U.S. that ultimately resulted in no convictions, the McMartin preschool trial.



In 1992, David started the firm which would eventually become Lawrence, Beach, Allen & Choi, PC representing, almost exclusively, public entities and/or their employees. Seven years later, David successfully argued before the United Sates Supreme Court, defending the City of West Covina in a case entitled, "City of West Covina v. Perkins, 525 U.S. 234 (1999)", winning a unanimous decision and changed law forever.



A natural athlete, Dave was always ready for a golf game and his passion for playing guitar remained throughout his life, but that which brought him his greatest personal joy was his son, Jordan and daughter, Sarah.



David was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Redman Lawrence. He is survived by his father, Charles Lawrence, Jr. of Mt. Vernon; son Jordan Lawrence of Boulder, CO and daughter Sarah Lawrence of Los Angeles; brothers Tony Lawrence (Yvonne) of Mt Vernon, and Jon Lawrence (Janice Sorby) of Bloomington, IN.



Mt. Vernon was always home to David. Come share condolences, memories, stories and more at the Celebration of David's Life on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-6pm at the Western Hills Country Club at 1711 Country Club Road, Mount Vernon, Indiana.

