David L. Mathew Jr., 44, of Evansville passed away on February 4, 2020 at his home. David was born on August 2, 1975 son of David and Ramona Mathew.
David worked for TJ Maxx in Evansville. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching basketball, football, and baseball. His favorite teams were Chicago Bulls and the Indianapolis Cotls. He also enjoyed playing basketball in his spare time.
David is survived by his parents, brother, Jay (Brittney) Mathew; aunts, Angela Walsh, Stephanie Cole, Sherry Breeden; uncle, Bill Meredith.
A private service will be held at a later date. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is charged with the arrangements. Online condolences may be at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020