Davina Elizabeth (Way) Sales-Bebout, 58, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away June 10, 2019 at Solarbron – The Terrace in Evansville. She was born January 11, 1961 in Evansville, IN to the late Edward and Rose (Williams) Way.
Davina enjoyed hiking, camping and swimming. She also enjoyed drawing, painting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Annie Anderson and granddaughters, RayLynn and Madison Stricker.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Bebout; children, Amye Smith, Kristi Tipton, Tyler Sales and Blake Sales; brother, Buck (Glenda) Cavins; sisters, Olivia (Richard) Kinsler, Clarvetta (Randy) Bays, Judith Rupple, Tonya Sales and Kimmie Sales; grandchildren, Hannah, Kimbra, and Gideon Lamberson, Micah Lamberson-Angle, Isaac Broshears; lifelong friends, David (Martha) Sutton and Donna Cardin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm service time on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schneider Funeral Home to defray final expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on June 12, 2019