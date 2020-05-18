Deborah Jean (Wiedrich) Wildt lived to be 67 years old. She was born on March 19, 1953 to Milbert and Becky (Key) Wiedrich. She is survived by her one son, Nicolas Wildt and her mother. Debi is also survived by her brother, Marty (Cindy) Wiedrich and sister Michele (Charlie) Conroy, nieces and nephews, Blayne Conroy, Joseph (Stephanie) Wiedrich, and Martina (Brad) Abell, and many other relatives living locally and in South Dakota where she lived for 6 ½ years. Debi loved her family very much and treasured her time with them. She also leaves behind many friends, Marilyn Scurlock, Alice Hayes, Mildred Juncker and many more. Debi graduated from the Mt. Vernon High School, class 1971.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Bellefontaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon with Rev. Curt Mort officiating. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 19, 2020