Debra Gose (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Independent Full Gospel Church
1302 S. Gosner St
Ashley, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Independent Full Gospel Church
Obituary
ASHLEY - Debra Ann Gose, 64, of Ashley, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Angola, Indiana.

Deb was born in Mount Vernon, Indiana, on March 28, 1955, to John Allen Garrett and Dorothy Dean (Osban) Garrett.

She married Ronald Burle Gose on Dec. 28, 1999, in Fremont, Indiana.

She was a cashier part-time, at the Angola Walmart.

Her survivors include her husband, Ron Gose, of Ashley; sons, Travis Wayne and Kristin Garrett, of New Castle, Indiana, and Dax Allen Newman, of Mount Vernon, Indiana; stepson, Jesse Dean Gose, of Angola; grandson, Conner Garrett, of New Castle; mother, Dorothy Garrett, of Mount Vernon; and brothers, Donald and Denise Garrett, of Mount Vernon, Dennis Garrett, of Mount Vernon, and Darryl and Andrea Garrett, of Eddyville, Kentucky.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gosner St., in Ashley.

Funeral services was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, with the Rev. Sam Weimer officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
