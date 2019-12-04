Delores "Dodie" Flewallen
Delores "Dodie" J. Flewallen, 88, of Mt. Vernon passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. Dodie was born August 7, 1931 in Mt. Vernon the daughter of Claude and Eva Irene (Kincheloe) Ricketts. She was married to Marion Flewallen and he preceded her in death in 1990.
Dodie retired as the office manager at Shrode Insurance in Mt. Vernon. She previously attended Harvestime Temple Church.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Flewallen; brother, Donald Ricketts, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Dale Flewallen; and sister, Loretta Sue McCarty.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Pastor Jamie Kent officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be left to Harvestime Temple Church. Online condolence may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019