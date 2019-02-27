Obituary



Denny was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He was an independent truck driver for Morris RV Transport for several years hauling campers from Indiana to coast to coast. Denny was a member of the Teamsters Union and retired from Ryder Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leah; brothers, James and Norman Morris.

He is survived by his son, Dennis II; daughters, Amy and Trisha; sisters, Erma Hazlett and Janice Cain; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. John Kellough officiating and burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, IN.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray final expenses.

