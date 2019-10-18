Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

DIANA K. TEMPLETON ELLIOTT

WADESVILLE, INDIANA



Diana K. (Garrett) Templeton Elliott, 84, of Seminole, Florida, born to Denzil and Katherine (Hoehn) Garrett on March 8, 1935, in Owensville, Indiana, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Seminole, Florida.

She was a member of Owen Dunn American Legion Post #5 and the Moose Lodge both of Mt. Vernon, Indiana and a life member of Post #1114 of Evansville, Indiana. She enjoyed playing bingo and her puppies.

Surviving are her daughters: Jennifer Schroeder of Illinois and Donna (Tim) Spann of Evansville, Indiana; son: Rocky A. Templeton of Seminole, Florida; sisters: Betty Barnes of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Madeline (Galen) Overton of Griffin, Indiana and Jeannie (Tom) Jones of Cape Coral, Florida; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces nephews, aunts and uncles.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: James Elliott; infant son: Kenneth E. Templeton, Jr.; son: Jefferson L. Templeton; brother: Paul "Buddy" Garratt and son-in-law: Mike Schroeder.

A special thanks to her son and friend Heather for the care they gave her.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Wadesville, Indiana.

