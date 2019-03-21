Don C Russell, age 92, passed away on March 16, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He resided in a caring and loving community at Westminster Towers in Orlando, FL. Don was born on August 30, 1926 to Bodie and Ora Russell and was the third oldest of five children. He was a dedicated distributor of International Harvester and John Deere implements for more than forty years. In 1945 he enlisted in the US Army and was a WW II veteran serving under General George S. Patton. In 1948 he married Sieglinde Ronge, a German war bride and they were married for 62 years. Don was preceded in death by his wife Sieglinde (Linda), daughter, Christine DeKemper (Robert) and sisters, Ethelene Peerman (Harley), Elnora Johnson (Cleatus), and Mary Louise Renschler (Don). He is survived by sister, Beverly Schnarr (Robert), son, Robert Gene Russell (Mary) and daughter Carolyn Sue Reineke (Dennis), four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102th Avenue in Bushnell, Florida on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm with full military honors. The Russell family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at Westminster Towers Orlando and especially Luvarel Home Health Care for their loving care and friendship. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to: WRCF 70 West Lucerne Circle Orlando, Florida 32801 ATTN: Foundation/Patrice Winters. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.
|
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019