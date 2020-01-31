Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Gibson



Donald Franklin Gibson, 74, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on January 29, 2020 at his home. He was born August 1, 1945 in Evansville, IN to the late Johnie and Evelyn (Whitfield) Gibson.



Don retired in 2010 after 36 years with ADM Milling Company. He enjoyed watching western movies, listening to country music and collecting things. Don was very mechanical and could fix most anything. He enjoyed talking to people and spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his wife Laurel Jane (King) Gibson; and sister, Marjorie Severs.



He is survived by his sons, Rathen Gibson and Mark (Michelle) Gibson; daughter, Veronica Harwell; grandchildren, Jessica Harwell, Jeffrey Turpin, Dawson McCarty and Jenna Gibson; step-grandchildren, Michael (Tori) Austin and Alex (Chelsea) Austin; great-grandchild, Tripp Turpin; brothers, William Gibson and Robert Gibson; sisters, Margaret (Bob) Walsh and Marilyn Dye; nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Kevin Petty officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 1, 2020

