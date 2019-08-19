Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Heberer. View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Memorial service 4:00 PM Trinity United Church of Christ Celebration of Life Following Services Mt. Vernon Elks Send Flowers Obituary

On August 16, 2019 our family, and the world, lost one of its most gentle, kind and patient souls…we suppose living with four women will make THAT man; although we know God had his hand in everything!! Heaven has truly gained one of their angels on earth.



Donald George Heberer was born on February 6, 1943, to Albert and Vivian (Goodman) Heberer. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 and 11/12th years, Judy (Lang) Heberer; daughters, Donise Stahl (Tad), Donell Heberer Walton (Jeff Graham) and Donett May (Eric); grandchildren, Kacy Stahl (Sarah), Katy Stahl, Maddie Stahl, Ben Stahl, Austin Walton, Lindsey (Walton) Word (Mike), Hillary May, Ellen May and Jackson May; great-grandchildren, Finnley Stahl, Jace Word and Cole Word. To these, he gave his gifts of love and faith and his prayer has been answered that all his family has survived him.



Donnie spent his earliest years in Evansville, moving to St. Phillips when he was in grade school. He attended and graduated from Mt. Vernon Sr. High School in 1961 as a member of the first class to walk down the hill from the old high school, to the new. He moved to Mt. Vernon after high school when he and Judy married in 1964 and graduated from the University of Evansville in 1978.



He was a proud and loving son of Vivian and his 7 siblings. His mother and 5 siblings, Jerry Heberer, Carol Martin, Sandy McNeely, Larry Heberer and Denny LaChance were waiting for him with open arms, welcoming hugs, many stories, a few songs and loads of happy sarcasm! Surviving siblings, Marsha Ricketts (Benny), Tom LaChance (Sheila), brother-in-law, Bill Lang (Ruth Ann) and sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Lang) Fuelling (Steve); and many, many, many, nieces and nephews.



Donnie loved spending time with his family! He also loved Elvis, the St. Louis Cardinals, Evansville Aces and IU basketball. He loved tinkering in his shop, the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating, skiing, music, singing and dancing. If you were lucky enough to have spent an evening on the dance floor with him, you were probably schooled by his dance moves. He was a member and past President of Trinity United Church of Christ, Posey County Ski Club, Mt. Vernon Boat Club, Babcock & Wilcox Management Club, and served as Inner Guard of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #277. He had an incredible journey through life, was loved dearly by so many, and is now at peace with our Lord.



A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ with a Celebration of Life to be held immediately following at the Mt. Vernon Elks.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or the Benevolent Order of the Elks Lodge #277.



