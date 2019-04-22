Obituary



Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He had worked as a boilermaker, where he built water towers. Donald had also worked as a truck driver. He was a life member of the Eagles #1717 and a member of the Boilermakers Union.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Imogene Breeze and Velma Battieger.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kellie (Alldredge) Lashbrook; sister, Margaret Hall; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery with Rev. Rick Sellers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Posey Humane Society.

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019

