Donald N. Lashbrook, 81, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away April 16, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. He was born October 21, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Leonard and Mary (Smith) Lashbrook.
Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He had worked as a boilermaker, where he built water towers. Donald had also worked as a truck driver. He was a life member of the Eagles #1717 and a member of the Boilermakers Union.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Imogene Breeze and Velma Battieger.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kellie (Alldredge) Lashbrook; sister, Margaret Hall; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery with Rev. Rick Sellers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Posey Humane Society.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019