Guest Book View Sign Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 615 Brewery St New Harmony , IN 47631 (812)-682-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD KENNETH PARKER of New Harmony, Indiana passed away on April 23, 2020. He was 83. Don was a businessman, oilman and general contractor who founded D.K.Parker Co., Inc. in 1964. Often referred to as D.K., he was a graduate of New Harmony High School, well-known in the community and throughout the county. He was active in various organizations, and was a founder and early leader of the New Harmony Jaycees. Don was dedicated to New Harmony and involved with the restoration and revitalization of its buildings both for Historic New Harmony, Inc.-where he was a board member-and also for Jane Owen working closely with her and Red Geranium Enterprises on many projects. He was also a pilot and a farmer.



Don's devoted wife of 42 years, Shirley Ann (Martin) passed away in 2001. Don and Shirley have three children: Douglas Wayne Parker and DeeAnn Martin Parker, both of whom live in New Harmony, and David Scott Parker of New York City. He has three grandchildren: Paige Patterson, Samantha Robinson and Melissa Williams; three step grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Don was one of eight children of Clarence Ted and Erma Louise (Wilsey) Parker. His surviving siblings are Sara Foster, Glen and Steve Parker. He was predeceased by sister Wilma Heriges, and brothers Clarence Gilbert, Ted and John Parker. Other survivors include his sister-in-law Sharon Greenwood and his dear friend Bill Cox.



Services will be private and are being handled by Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony. There will be a celebration of life memorial during the summer at a date to be announced. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Linda E. White Hospice House or to Maple Hill Cemetery Maintenance Fund.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:



DONALD KENNETH PARKER of New Harmony, Indiana passed away on April 23, 2020. He was 83. Don was a businessman, oilman and general contractor who founded D.K.Parker Co., Inc. in 1964. Often referred to as D.K., he was a graduate of New Harmony High School, well-known in the community and throughout the county. He was active in various organizations, and was a founder and early leader of the New Harmony Jaycees. Don was dedicated to New Harmony and involved with the restoration and revitalization of its buildings both for Historic New Harmony, Inc.-where he was a board member-and also for Jane Owen working closely with her and Red Geranium Enterprises on many projects. He was also a pilot and a farmer.Don's devoted wife of 42 years, Shirley Ann (Martin) passed away in 2001. Don and Shirley have three children: Douglas Wayne Parker and DeeAnn Martin Parker, both of whom live in New Harmony, and David Scott Parker of New York City. He has three grandchildren: Paige Patterson, Samantha Robinson and Melissa Williams; three step grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Don was one of eight children of Clarence Ted and Erma Louise (Wilsey) Parker. His surviving siblings are Sara Foster, Glen and Steve Parker. He was predeceased by sister Wilma Heriges, and brothers Clarence Gilbert, Ted and John Parker. Other survivors include his sister-in-law Sharon Greenwood and his dear friend Bill Cox.Services will be private and are being handled by Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony. There will be a celebration of life memorial during the summer at a date to be announced. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Linda E. White Hospice House or to Maple Hill Cemetery Maintenance Fund.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com. Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close