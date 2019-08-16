Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary





Donald Edward Shelby, 72, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away August 15, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born August 8, 1947 in Evansville, IN to the late Lloyd and Doris (Maynard) Shelby.



Shelby was a U.S. Navy veteran. He attended Indiana State University, where he was on the track and wrestling teams. Shelby finished second in discus at the conference meet and his wrestling team finished seventh in the nation. He had been a supervisor at B & W. Shelby was a member of A.C.E. of Clubs, for area Chrysler enthusiasts. He participated in tractor pulls for 28 years.



He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Karla (Acton) Shelby; stepchildren, Jason and Stacy Hardin; and step-grandchild, Emma Hardin.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Austin Crowe officiating and burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 1:00 pm service time on Monday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society or PC Pound Puppies.



Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019

