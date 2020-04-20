Donna L. Blubaum, age 78, died Wednesday, April 8, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

She was born on August 8, 1941, the daughter to John David "Crocket" Jones and Wilma Jean "June" (France) Jones. She was a beloved homemaker and mother. A native of Mt. Vernon, she moved to Greenwood, IN, upon retirement with her family in 2001 to be closer to her only son.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Blubaum of Greenwood, IN, a son, Kelly Blubaum of Indianapolis, IN and her brother David Jones and his family of Martha, Jeff, Michelle, and Justin.

We will miss her greatly and think of her often as she lives on in our hearts. Private burial services will be arranged at a later date. Burial of her ashes will be at Bellefontaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Memorial contributions may be made to any COVID-19 assistance fund or .

