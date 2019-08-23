Service Information Stendeback Family Funeral Home 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary





Donna was a homemaker. She was an avid video game player and had connected with numerous game players on Facebook. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters, Crystal, (Malcom) Thibodaux, Angie Davis and Ashley Davis; sons, Austin Davis and Jimmy (Cassey Warren) Hoover; grandchildren, Wyatt and Owen Hoover and Colton and Connar Thibodaux; brothers, Dale, Richard and Billy Mayville; sisters, Brenda (Jeff) Davis and Julie (Kenneth) Poettker; and step mother, Patty Mayville. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Adam Hoover.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon along with her step-son Adam Hoover. Burial will in Black's Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Until time of services. Online condolences may be left at

Donna F. Davis 53 of Crossville, IL passed away Friday August 16, 2019 at her home. She was born April 4, 1966 in Evansville, the daughter of James and Carolyn (King) Mayville. She married Jim Davis on August 1, 1997.Donna was a homemaker. She was an avid video game player and had connected with numerous game players on Facebook. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters, Crystal, (Malcom) Thibodaux, Angie Davis and Ashley Davis; sons, Austin Davis and Jimmy (Cassey Warren) Hoover; grandchildren, Wyatt and Owen Hoover and Colton and Connar Thibodaux; brothers, Dale, Richard and Billy Mayville; sisters, Brenda (Jeff) Davis and Julie (Kenneth) Poettker; and step mother, Patty Mayville. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Adam Hoover.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon along with her step-son Adam Hoover. Burial will in Black's Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Until time of services. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close