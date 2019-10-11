Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna A (Davis) Devine, 73, of Mt. Vernon, passed away surrounded by her family on October 9, 2019. Donna was born in Redondo Beach, California to Frances Brown. She married David Devine in Evansville, IN on December 11, 1968.

Donna retired as manager of the West side Subway in Evansville and worked for Qualex Film Processing. Donna was a member of the Mt. Vernon Fraternal Order of Eagles 1717. She loved to help at Eagles functions and sell raffle tickets and was willing to help wherever she was needed. Donna also enjoyed making many different crafts and spending time with her family and dog.

Donna is survived by her husband; David, daughter; Candace (Roy) Cameron, grandchildren; Cody Cameron & Brittney Cameron, great-granddaughter; Ariana Jackson, brother and sisters-in-law; Charles & Becky Bowman, Randy Devine; nieces & nephews; Dawn Christman, Chris Cota, Brandy Kirk, Keith Bowman, Mary Rose and her beloved dog Sissy

Donna is preceded in death by mother, sister; Shirley Bosse, mother & father-in-law, Artie & Martha Devine, dogs; Misty & Ginger.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Rev. Dallas Robinson will be officiating. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials are suggested to the Posey County humane Society. Online condolences may be left at

