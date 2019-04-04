Obituary





She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1957. After graduating, Donna worked at Farm Bureau Co-op and Harding & Miller Music Company. Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her free time, she loved to play the piano and taught piano lessons for many years. Donna was an active member of the Harmony Chapel Church of the Nazarene, in New Harmony, where she was the pianist and song leader for many years. She also enjoyed her weekly ladies bible study group.



Donna is survived are her husband of 58 years, Kenny (KO) Overton of New Harmony; two daughters, Diana Mathews (Donnie) of New Harmony, Indiana and Kathy Hoehn (Matthew) of Houston, Texas; her siblings Joyce Frashier, Doris Hammer and Charles Reinitz and seven grandchildren; Sarah Mae, Drew, Clinton and Morgan Mathews and Ezekiel (Chloe), Luke and Jeremiah Hoehn.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mildred Schaefer, Helen Burris, Robert Reinitz, Kenneth Reinitz, Don Reinitz and Merle Reinitz.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in Old Beech Cemetery near New Harmony, Indiana.



Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Harmony Chapel Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 233, New Harmony, Indiana 47631.



The family would like to thank the staff at Linda E. White Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care of Donna.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

615 S Brewery

New Harmony , IN 47361

Funeral Home Details

