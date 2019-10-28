Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna L. (Yeida) Wallace, 68, of Wadesville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital, with family by her side. Donna was born on November 4, 1950 in Point Township to William "Bud" and Marge Yeida. Donna married Donald R. Wallace and he preceded her in death on July 8th 2006.

Donna worked at Pine Haven Nursing home as head of housekeeping for several years. She was a member of the Point Township Church of the Nazarene. Donna's biggest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking walks and reading.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Marcie (Matt Bean) Knight; grandchildren, Taylor (Andy) Kendall, Braden Knight, Kyle Knight; great-grandson, Ezra Kendall; brother, Pete (Jo-Ann) Yeida; sisters, Beverly (Bill) Tucker, Connie (Roger) Thompson, Mary (Tony) Price; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Tony and Jerry Yeida; sisters, Gloria Forsee and Jane Healy.

A memorial service will be held at the Point Township Church of the Nazarene on Bonebank Rd in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with a private family burial at later date. Visitation will take place from noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Funeral Home to help defray cost. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at

