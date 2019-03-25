Dordeania "Lee" Turner 75 of Mt. Vernon passed away Monday March 18, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN. She was born April 16, 1943 in Evansville, the daughter of Willard C. and Dortha (Hadley) Stevens. She married Curtis L. Turner in 1970 and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2005.
Lee worked in the laundry at Medco for 28 years.
She is survived by her son, Larry D. (Greta) Smith; daughter, Jeanne (David) Anderson; grandchildren, Sabrina Young, Cassandra Anderson, Tessa Gott and Samantha Shofner; great-granddaughter, Lynlee Grace Young; and one brother, Willard Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Ronald.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Stendeback Family Funeral Home
1330 East Fourth Street
Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
(812) 838-3888
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019