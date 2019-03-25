Obituary



Lee worked in the laundry at Medco for 28 years.

She is survived by her son, Larry D. (Greta) Smith; daughter, Jeanne (David) Anderson; grandchildren, Sabrina Young, Cassandra Anderson, Tessa Gott and Samantha Shofner; great-granddaughter, Lynlee Grace Young; and one brother, Willard Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Ronald.

1330 East Fourth Street

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

(812) 838-3888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019

