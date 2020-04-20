Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris J. Miller, 91, of Wadesville, Indiana, born to Clifford and Merle (DeFur) Melton on July 18, 1928, in Wadesville, Indiana passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home in Wadesville, Indiana.

She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1946 and Lockyear Business College in 1948. She worked in Evansville, Indiana, then, took a leap of faith by moving to San Francisco, California and married Gene Miller of Mt. Vernon, Indiana. They moved in 1950 to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she began working for Sandia Corporation as executive assistant for the US Government for 40 plus years before retiring and moving back to Wadesville, Indiana in 1984. She was a member of Wadesville Christian Church and loved to paint, read and do crossword puzzles.

Surviving are her nieces: Cinda Wassmer (Steve) and Carla Martin and great nieces & nephews: Kimberly Bowers (Anthony), Brian Wassmer (Erika), Adam Martin (Jerrica) and Paul Martin; great great nieces & nephews: Peyton, Ellyson, Ryker & Baylor Wassmer, Theodore & Bennett Bowers and Ayria, Arabella & Nemo Martin. A special thanks to caregivers: Sheri Jo Wiley, Pam Spahn, Carolyn Williams and Carolyn Sapp.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband: Paul Eugene Miller; sister & brother in law: Carole & Dale Martin and nephew: Jeffrey Martin.

Due to the national health crisis, services will be private for immediate family members only with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Wadesville, Indiana. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wadesville Christian Church, 7226 Highway 66, Wadesville, Indiana 47638.

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020

