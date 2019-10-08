Dorothy Marie (Eller) Estes, 94, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away October 6, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 12, 1925 in Mt. Vernon, IL to the late Harley and Flossie (Rector) Eller.
Dorothy was owner and manager of the Western Auto Store in Mt. Vernon for 35 years, and was a member of the Owen Dunn Post #5 American Legion Auxilliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Bob Estes in 1973.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Judy) Estes and Barbara Jo Estes; grandchildren, Valerie (Benson) Clark and Corey (Amber) Estes; three great-grandchildren, and her brother, Ray Eller.
Private graveside services will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, IN with Tom Verkamp officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019