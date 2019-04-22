Obituary



(Jolley) Penner on May 26, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

She enjoyed gardening, family & friends and the family dogs: Ruger & Elsie.

Surviving are her daughter: Donna Elaine (Jeffrey) Stephens of Wheatland, Indiana; 2 sons: Mark Alan (Jodi) Sanders and Michael Wayne (Brenda) Sanders both of Oaktown, Indiana; 2 sisters: Betty Ross of Owensville, Indiana and Susie Stinson of Evansville, Indiana; 2 brothers: Tom Penner of Mt. Carmel, Illinois and Elwood Penner of Jacksonville, Illinois; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Roy Norman Sanders;

daughter: Sarah Beth Sanders; sister: Shirley Mae Wolf and a brother: Billie Penner.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Bethsaida Cemetery near Griffin, Indiana at a later date.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

Sharp & Fletchall

Poseyville , IN 47633

(812) 874-2418

