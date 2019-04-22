Dorothy Imogene Sanders, 79, of Oaktown, Indiana, born to George and Pearl
(Jolley) Penner on May 26, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She enjoyed gardening, family & friends and the family dogs: Ruger & Elsie.
Surviving are her daughter: Donna Elaine (Jeffrey) Stephens of Wheatland, Indiana; 2 sons: Mark Alan (Jodi) Sanders and Michael Wayne (Brenda) Sanders both of Oaktown, Indiana; 2 sisters: Betty Ross of Owensville, Indiana and Susie Stinson of Evansville, Indiana; 2 brothers: Tom Penner of Mt. Carmel, Illinois and Elwood Penner of Jacksonville, Illinois; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Roy Norman Sanders;
daughter: Sarah Beth Sanders; sister: Shirley Mae Wolf and a brother: Billie Penner.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Bethsaida Cemetery near Griffin, Indiana at a later date.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:
www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Werry Funeral Homes Inc
Sharp & Fletchall
Poseyville, IN 47633
(812) 874-2418
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019