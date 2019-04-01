Douglas R. Fieber, 71, of New Harmony, Indiana, born August 14, 1947 to Ray and Elberta (Wasson) Fieber in Evansville, Indiana, passed away March 30 2019 at his residence near New Harmony, Indiana.
He worked at Continental Grain in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and Harmonie State Park in New Harmony, Indiana.
Surviving are his mother: Elberta Fieber; his wife: Linda (Lewis) Fieber; 2 daughters: Farrah Kinder and April Fieber all of New Harmony, Indiana and 7 grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was his father: Ray Fieber and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in Old Beech Cemetery near New Harmony, Indiana.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Werry Funeral Home, PO Box 575, New Harmony, Indiana 47631 to help defray funeral expenses. Envelops will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019