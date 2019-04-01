Obituary





He worked at Continental Grain in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and Harmonie State Park in New Harmony, Indiana.



Surviving are his mother: Elberta Fieber; his wife: Linda (Lewis) Fieber; 2 daughters: Farrah Kinder and April Fieber all of New Harmony, Indiana and 7 grandchildren.



Preceding him in death was his father: Ray Fieber and an infant brother.



Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in Old Beech Cemetery near New Harmony, Indiana.



Visitation will be 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Werry Funeral Home, PO Box 575, New Harmony, Indiana 47631 to help defray funeral expenses. Envelops will be available at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

615 S Brewery

New Harmony , IN 47361

812-682-4261 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019

