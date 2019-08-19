Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Jacobs. View Sign Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edna M. Jacobs, aged 97, peacefully passed from this world on August 18, 2019. Edna was born to the late Edward R. Ricketts and Alma (Hale) Ricketts. Edna was a lifelong Christian, serving her Lord and Savior in many capacities over the years. She had a great love of children and served especially to shape the lives of future generations in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, Pioneer Club, Junior Church and Guild Girls. Edna never turned down an opportunity to show compassion, grace, acceptance and love for others.

Edna worked as secretary for the Mayor of Mt. Vernon, catered weddings with her friend Ollie Belle Phelps, and served for 26 years in the Hedges Elementary and Mt. Vernon Junior High School cafeteria. She truly enjoyed interacting with her co-workers and the kids in her lunch line every day. Many will fondly remember her smile, kind words, and maybe a few extra fries for good measure.

At the heart of many of Edna's acts of generosity and love was her kitchen. She cooked countless hours, baked cakes, molded party mints, and frequently served family and friends delicious meals and desserts made with great love and care.

Edna was a member of Eastern Star and the Daughters of Rebekah. Edna was also a member of the Women's Missionary Circle, a group of ladies she truly loved and who loved her dearly in return. Edna sincerely appreciated their efforts to visit her often, especially throughout her sunset years, brightening her day on numerous occasions.

Edna had many talents but her greatest gift was being a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother (NanNan or The Ednavador are her affectionate nicknames), great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Edna was proceeded in death by her parents, Edward and Alma Ricketts, her husband, Merle Jacobs, her daughter and friend, Carolyn Key (Jacobs), as well as brothers Wesley Ricketts & Ralph Ricketts. Edna is survived by her daughter Gail (Bruce) Heriges (Jacobs), her son-in-law James (Carolyn) Key, her grandchildren Jimmy (Dena) Key, Kimberly Key, Amanda (Nakia) Gentry & Jacob (Ashley) Heriges, great-grandchildren Alyssa (Shawn) Hufford, Sam Key, Haylee Key, Zoey Key, Elias Gentry, Bella Gentry, Carter Heriges, Alexis Heriges, Grace Heriges & Colton Heriges, great-great-grandchildren Rhylen Hufford & Barrett Hufford, her sister Helen Marie (Lester) Davis, and many more relatives, friends and loved ones who will miss her greatly.

The family would like to thank the residents and caregivers of Mount Vernon Nursing & Rehabilitation. Edna and the family made so many friends during her residency. Edna enjoyed the time spent with Diana Brown and Sue Rose in recreation the most. The family is grateful for Diana's comforting presence during the time of Edna's passing. Edna had an especially unique bond with Sue Rose, who cared for her as though she was her own family. Sue's love for Edna brought joy to Edna's life and peace of mind to the family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon, IN. Burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and 9-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Women's Missionary Circle. Online condolences may be left at

