Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Manning



Edna C. Manning, 96, of McLeansboro, IL and formerly of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 21, 2019 at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro. She was born January 19, 1923 in Uniontown, KY to the late Ben and Nellie (Duncan) Mayville.



Edna attended the Church of God Mission and the Dale Illinois Pentecost Church. She was an active member in both churches.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Sam" Manning; daughter, Judy Manning; grandson, Roger Conlin; sons-in-law, Ray Schenk and Eugene Parks and 12 siblings.



She is survived by her children, Manuel (Priscilla) Stewart of Big Sandy, TN, Sharon Parks of Albion, IL, Donna Schenk of Paducah, KY and Ruth (Wayne) McKenzie of Norris City, IL; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nellie Ayers Limp of Evansville, IN.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating and burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton Memorial Nursing and Rehab Trust Fund.



Condolences may be made online at Edna ManningEdna C. Manning, 96, of McLeansboro, IL and formerly of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 21, 2019 at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro. She was born January 19, 1923 in Uniontown, KY to the late Ben and Nellie (Duncan) Mayville.Edna attended the Church of God Mission and the Dale Illinois Pentecost Church. She was an active member in both churches.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Sam" Manning; daughter, Judy Manning; grandson, Roger Conlin; sons-in-law, Ray Schenk and Eugene Parks and 12 siblings.She is survived by her children, Manuel (Priscilla) Stewart of Big Sandy, TN, Sharon Parks of Albion, IL, Donna Schenk of Paducah, KY and Ruth (Wayne) McKenzie of Norris City, IL; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nellie Ayers Limp of Evansville, IN.Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating and burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton Memorial Nursing and Rehab Trust Fund.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close