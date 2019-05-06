Edward Eugene Roach, 65, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away May 3, 2019 at his home. He was born May 27, 1953 in Evansville, IN to the late John B. and Roberta (Reich) Roach.
Edward had worked as a farmhand. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Forrest, Thomas and Norman Roach; great-niece, Trinity Trafford.
He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn (Roger) Hogge, Vicki (Wayne) Martin, Patty Roach and Debbie Rose; niece, Patricia Jean Goodwin-Roach; nephews, John David "JD" Trafford and Michael (Kara) Hogge.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.
