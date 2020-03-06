Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Butler



Elaine Jeannette Butler (né Samuelson) was born March 15, 1931 in Minneapolis MN.

She died peacefully at home, after a long and happy life, surrounded by her loving family, in Evansville, Indiana on March 5, 2020.



She attended Gustavus Adolphus College, and the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in Nursing. Her lifelong passion was in service to others, including volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and MN Teen Crisis Center.



She was a devoted Wife and Mother, who always offered a listening ear, encouraging words and sense of humor.

Her infectious laugh and sparkling blue eyes would brighten any room she was in.



After retirement, Elaine and Gary escaped each winter to their Hudson, Florida home. She was happiest with her feet in the sand, nose in a good book, traveling with her husband and spending time with family.



She was an artist in the kitchen, and in earlier years, with a paintbrush. Elaine had a brilliant mind, besting most crossword puzzles and

Jeopardy episodes.



She is survived by her adoring husband of 65 years (Gary), three daughters (Diane, Juli, Bonnie), her grand-daughter (Jenna) and son-in-law (Graham).

She is preceded in death by her parents, (Gunnar & Ethel Samuelson), son-in-law (Tommy Collins), and her aunts and uncles.



Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Kathryn Lee-Kalsch & nurses, Solarbron and Deaconess Hospice staff.



Her final resting place will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.



Condolences may be made online at

