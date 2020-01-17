Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor "Fern" Schutz



Eleanor Fern (Schulz) Schutz, 92, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away January 16, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown. She was born November 16, 1927 in Posey County, IN to the late Henry and Ida (Wulf) Schulz.

Fern had a positive attitude, great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She also enjoyed listening to her favorite Christian music and programs on her radio. Fern valued and treasured her family, so much that she remembered birthdays for all generations of her family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Schutz; brothers and sister, Annetta Stallman, Melvin Schulz, Jack Schulz and Edgar Schulz; granddaughter, Jennifer Parrott; great-granddaughter, McKenna Parrott; her leader dog, Havoc.

She is survived by her daughters and spouses, Carol and Harold DeVillez, Myra and Rodger Parrott; grandchildren and spouses, Amber and Kyle Howard, Brian and Meredith DeVillez, Greg and Alyssa Parrott; great-grandchildren, Maddison DeVillez, Megan Devillez, Dane DeVillez, Nathan Howard, Paige Howard and Katelyn Parrott; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Pastor David Kelle officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm service time on Monday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Haven Nursing Home and the 3rd floor nurses at Deaconess Midtown for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind.

