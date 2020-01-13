Ernie McBride
Ernest Patrick McBride, 59, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away January 12, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born March 17, 1960 to the late Robert and Shirley (Kennedy) McBride.
Ernie was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He enjoyed playing his guitar.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Peggy) McBride, Jr. and Andy (Kristi) McBride, both of Mt. Vernon, IN; niece, Erin (Clay) Hopkins of Newburgh, IN; nephew, Joshua (Diane) McBride of St. Louis, MO; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare providers that took care of Ernie and all of his friends that visited and were always by his side.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020