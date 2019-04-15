Obituary



Lajuan was born on December 27, 1924, on her family's farm near Chrisney, Indiana, the second of four children of Otto and Veta (Strickfaden) Forler.

As a girl on the farm she enjoyed working and playing outside along with her brothers much more than being in the kitchen. She earned degrees from Midway School and Lockyear's Business College and worked in Evansville, Indiana. But this was cut short when her mother became ill and she was needed back at home. She met her husband-to-be, Maurice (Lefty) Reising at St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where both of their mothers were in treatment. They married in 1947 and raised their four children in Poseyville, Indiana.

Lajuan was a devoted Catholic all her life, a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Chrisney, and later of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, where she sang in the choir, participated in church events, and wrote a comprehensive history of the Parish. Always a diligent and energetic homemaker, Lajuan devoted herself earnestly to her children, cooked and served wonderful meals at family celebrations, kept a spotless house, and strove to live a good life in all things.

Preceding her in death are her steadfast husband Lefty, and her brothers, Roy, Tyrus, and Eugene Forler.

She is survived by her children, Gwendolyn Scott (John) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Gregory Reising (Michelle Stone) of Towson, Maryland, Gabriel Reising (Susanne) of Yorktown, Indiana, and Gayle Reising of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are grandchildren Eric Scott, and Nicholas (Leslie), Katherine, Rachel, and Nathan Reising, and precious great granddaughter Reagan Reising.

Lajuan spent her final years with the lovely and wonderful staff at Westminster Village and in the devoted care of her son Gabe and his wife Susanne, with frequent visits by her children and grandchildren. She was surrounded in the end by her loving family.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 15th, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana followed by a Memorial Rosary at 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, April 16, 9:00 AM at Werry Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with burial afterward in St. Francis Cemetery. Father Ed Schnur will be officiating, assisted by Father Chris Forler, Lajuan's nephew.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be directed to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 100, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com

Sharp & Fletchall

Poseyville , IN 47633

(812) 874-2418 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019

