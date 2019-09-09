Florence Shephard
Florence Elizabeth Shephard, 84, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 9, 2019 at West River Health Campus. She was born November 23, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Edgar and Ethel (Redman) Wells.
Florence was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She was a member of Harvestime Temple. Florence enjoyed gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James Shephard; son, Gilbert "Wayne" Luna; daughter, Debra Mofield; grandson, Michael Mofield; brothers, Marvin and Charles Wells.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Steve) Anslinger; grandchildren, Brittney Luna and Brandon (Britanny) Luna; great-grandchildren, Maya, Carter, Andrew, Gabriella and Uriel; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with entombment to follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PC Pound Puppies.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019